Mercedes-Benz CLA BEV vs BYD Seal: Pricing, features and performance compared

Choosing a premium electric sedan in India has now gotten more interesting with the introduction of the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA BEV. Prior to this launch, the more affordable BYD Seal had been catering to demand in the premium electric sedan segment. It had been winning over buyers who care more about what a car does than the badge it wears. The Mercedes-Benz CLA BEV and BYD Seal carry the same body style yet work with very different philosophies. Both target buyers seeking premiumness, performance and technology in an electric package, but they pitch themselves quite differently. Below is a comparison of the two to help you choose which one's meant for you:

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs BYD Seal: Performance

The BYD Seal Performance's AWD setup takes it from 0–100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds, making it the quicker car in a straight line. It puts out 390 kW of power and 670 Nm of torque in its AWD guise and a maximum of 230 kW and 360 Nm in the RWD motor format.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz CLA 85.5 kWh 85.5 kWh 792 km 792 km ₹ 55 Lakhs Compare View Offers BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW i4 83.9 kWh 83.9 kWh 590 km 590 km ₹ 72.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai IONIQ 6 77.4 kWh 77.4 kWh 631 km 631 km ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mercedes-Benz EQB 70.5 kWh 70.5 kWh 423 km 423 km ₹ 72.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz EQS 107.8 kWh 107.8 kWh 857 km 857 km ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers

On the other hand, the new CLA 250+ takes 6.7 seconds to reach 100 km/h, while the CLA 200 manages the same run in 7.5 seconds. Both the CLA variants top out at 210 kmph. The CLA 250+ produces 200 kW with 335 Nm of torque; the CLA 200 delivers 165 kW with identical torque.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class Celebration Edition launched in India, gets additional features

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs BYD Seal: Range and charging

On range, the CLA 250+ leads with a WLTP-certified 792 km, against the BYD Seal's 650 km. The CLA 200 manages 542 km. Where the CLA BEV gains a decisive edge is charging speed: the CLA 250+ uses an 800V architecture supporting up to 320 kW DC charging, recovering 400 km of range in 20 minutes. The CLA 200, at 200 kW DC, adds 320 km in the same window. Mercedes-Benz's MB.CHARGE Public network spans over 9,000 charging points across India.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs BYD Seal: Technology

The CLA BEV runs MB.OS, Mercedes-Benz's proprietary operating system. It integrates the fourth-generation MBUX with NVIDIA chips capable of 508 trillion operations per second, and supports ChatGPT-4, Microsoft Bing, and Google Gemini via a built-in virtual assistant. ADAS Level 2 comes standard, with over-the-air upgrades to Level 2+ with steering assist.

The BYD Seal counters with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across all variants, ADAS Level 2, and NFC card access. The Performance trim adds the Disus-C intelligent damping system, which adjusts suspension stiffness in real time. The Premium now also gets Frequency Selective Dampers, previously exclusive to the Performance variant.

Also Read : 2026 BYD Atto 3 revealed at Auto China 2026, gets 630 km range

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs BYD Seal: Ownership costs

Both cars offer an 8-year/160,000 km battery warranty. Mercedes-Benz adds a service package starting at Rs. 60,000 for four years with unlimited mileage, alongside EMIs from Rs. 62,000 per month under its Star Agility+ plan at 6.99 per cent interest. BYD's early booking benefits included a 7 kW home charger and six years of roadside assistance.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs BYD Seal: Pricing and variants

The BYD Seal opens at ₹41 lakhs for the Dynamic (RWD, 61.44 kWh), stepping up to ₹45.70 lakhs for the Premium (RWD, 82.56 kWh) and ₹53.15 lakhs for the Performance (AWD, 82.56 kWh).

The CLA BEV starts higher, ₹55 lakhs for the CLA 200 Standard Range, ₹59 lakhs for the CLA 250+ Long Range, and ₹64 lakhs for the Launch Edition. The gap between the two brands' entry points is ₹14 lakhs.

All prices are ex-showroom.

Mercedes-Benz CLA EV vs BYD Seal: Verdict

Choose the Mercedes-Benz CLA EV if you want a luxury badge, longer claimed range, faster charging capability and cutting-edge in-car tech. It suits buyers prioritising brand appeal and a premium ownership experience. Pick the BYD Seal if value matters more, as it offers stronger performance, features which feel modern and a much lower entry price.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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