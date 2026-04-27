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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes Benz C Class, E Class Celebration Edition Launched In India, Gets Additional Features

Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class Celebration Edition launched in India, gets additional features

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2026, 12:53 pm
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Mercedes-Benz launched Celebration Editions of the C-Class and E-Class in India, priced at 62.40 lakh and 82.70 lakh. These variants add luxury features while retaining their standard mechanical specifications.

Mercedes-Benz Celebration Edition cars
Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class Celebration Edition launched in India
Mercedes-Benz Celebration Edition cars
Mercedes-Benz C-Class, E-Class Celebration Edition launched in India
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German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched a special Celebration Edition of the C-Class and E-Class in India, marking the completion of completing 140 years in the country. The C-Class Celebration Edition has been priced at 62.40 lakh, while the E-Class Celebration Edition has been priced at 82.70 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The former boasts a premium of approximately 2.5 lakh with standard versions of the car starting at 59.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the E-class has been priced higher by approximately 2.7 lakh since the standard version starts at 80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz Celebration Edition: What’s New?

The Mercedes-Benz Celebration Edition gets a few feature additions, including a dashcam, rear-seat entertainment and cushions, along with collectables that enhance the ownership experience. The luxury cars remain mechanically identical to their standard versions.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Celebration Edition is powered by a2.0L four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine paired with a mild-hybrid system, producing 197 bhp along with 19.7 bhp boost from the electric motor and peak torque of 440 Nm, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels. The standard version of the car is offered with a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine option, along with the turbocharged diesel engine, which produces 201.1 bhp and 19.7 bhp boost and a peak torque of 300 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

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The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Celebration Edition, on the other hand, is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine producing 194 bhp and 440 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels. In addition, the standard E-Class gets two different petrol engine options as well, namely a 2.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 201.1 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels, and a 3.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 375.4 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, paired with the same nine-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels. Additionally, the E-Class is offered in a long wheelbase format in India.

The launch comes on the back of the German luxury automaker introducing a new entry-level luxury car in its product portfolio, the CLA Electric. The entry-level EV replaces the A-Class Limousine, EQA, EQB and EQE.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2026, 12:53 pm IST

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