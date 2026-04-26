2026 BYD Atto 3 revealed at Auto China 2026, gets 630 km range

Chinese electric automaker BYD recently launched the new-gen 2026 BYD Atto 3 in Beijing at Auto China 2026. The company has introduced the new-gen Atto 3 with plenty of features and design updates.

BYD debuted the larger 2026 Atto 3 in Beijing, featuring updated styling, enhanced tech, and a "Flash Charging" battery providing up to 630 km range and 10–97% charge in nine minutes.

New-Gen BYD Atto 3: Exterior

The new-gen BYD Atto 3, called the Yuan Plus in China, gets a revised front fascia with a redesigned bumper. In addition to that, the SUV gets semi-flush door handles, bigger alloy wheels at 19 inches, and new taillights, among others. Additionally, the BYD logo at the rear of the SUV is illuminated.

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Notably, the new-gen BYD Atto 3 is bigger than the existing model being sold in India. The SUV unveiled in China measures 4,665 mm in length, 1,895 mm in width and 1,675 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,770 mm. This SUV is 210 mm longer, 20 mm wider and 60 mm taller than the existing model in India. Not only that, but the wheelbase has also increased by 50 mm. Owing to the bigger measurements compared to the existing model in India, this SUV gets an increased boot space of approximately 750 litres and an additional 180 litres in the frunk.

New-Gen BYD Atto 3: Battery Pack and Power

The new-gen BYD Atto 3 is set to be available in the Chinese market with two different battery pack capacities: a 57.54 kWh battery pack and a 68.54 kWh battery pack. This SUV will boast the second-gen Blade battery pack, thereby having a range of 540 km with the former and 630 km with the latter.

Moreover, the battery pack will power an electric motor mounted on the rear axle, with the 57.54 kWh battery pack variant producing approximately 268.27 bhp and 322.5 bhp. Lastly, the battery packs will boast the new ‘Flash Charging’ feature introduced by the company, allowing it to charge from 10 to 97 per cent in approximately nine minutes.

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New-Gen BYD Atto 3: Features

The features of the new-gen BYD Atto 3 include a panoramic glass roof, a 16-speaker audio system, 256-colour ambient lighting, a 50W wireless charging pad for smartphones, a 60W USB Type-C charging, a multi-function steering wheel, a vertically-mounted infotainment system, and a heated and cooled glovebox, among others.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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