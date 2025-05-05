BYD Seal or Toyota Camry? Which premium ride will you pick to be chauffered in

The 2025 BYD Seal was launched recently with minor upgrades. While the specs and the design remains the same, the Chinese EV maker has added few added conveniences to the package. Interestingly, while the prices of the base variant of the Seal remain exactly the same as before, the top two trims - Premium and Performance, see a price hike of ₹15,000. While the 2025 Seal does not have a direct rival in the EV space, it does rival Toyota Camry , which also saw an upgrade recently.

The 2025 BYD Seal starts at ₹ 41 lakh and goes up to ₹ 53.15 lakh, while the Toyota Camry is priced at ₹ 48 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The ninth gen Toyota Camry was launched in India earlier last year. The new Japanese sedan comes to the Indian shores as a fully loaded variant with a petrol hybrid powertrain. However, with the new updates, the Camry has gotten more expensive than the previous gen model. Here’s how the two premium sedans compare against each other.

BYD Seal vs Toyota Camry: Price

The 2025 BYD Seal is now available in three variants — Dynamic, Premium, and Performance — priced at ₹41 lakh, ₹45.70 lakh, and ₹53.15 lakh (all ex-showroom), respectively. The Toyota Camry on the other hand is only available in a single trim priced at ₹48 lakh, ex-showroom.

BYD Seal vs Toyota Camry: Specs

The base Dynamic variant of the 2025 BYD Seal is equipped with a 61.44 kWh battery and a rear-wheel drive setup, producing 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, with a claimed range of 510 kilometres. The mid-level Premium variant also uses rear-wheel drive but gets a larger 82.56 kWh battery, delivering 308 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, and the highest claimed range of 650 kilometres. The top-of-the-line Performance variant shares the same 82.56 kWh battery but features an all-wheel drive setup with dual motors. It puts out a significantly higher 523 bhp and 670 Nm of torque, while maintaining a strong claimed range of 580 kilometres.

The 2025 Toyota Camry is solely powered by a 2.5-litre inline-four petrol-hybrid engine with a combined maximum output of 226.8 bhp and 221 Nm of torque. Power is delivered to the front wheels via an e-CVT with a 10-speed Sequential Shift mode for a manual driving experience. In global markets, the Camry is offered with all-wheel drive, with on-demand torque distribution between the front and back wheels.

BYD Seal vs Toyota Camry: Features

The updated Seal includes several comfort-focused upgrades. A new power sunshade and a silver-plated dimming canopy now improve cabin ambience, especially under strong sunlight. The air-conditioning system has been revamped with a larger compressor for quicker cooling and an advanced purification module to improve air quality. Infotainment and convenience also see improvements, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now offered as standard. A newly added sound wave function enhances the acoustic quality inside the cabin, delivering a more immersive audio experience.

The Toyota Camry adds a broad range of features, including two 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and the instrument cluster. The former enables wireless communication via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto and includes connected car features. The sedan features an all-new yellow brown soft leather interior. The front seats are 10-way power adjustable, and the driver has a memory function. The 2025 Camry also includes a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, a 9-speaker JBL audio system, and three-zone climate control with rear AC vents.

