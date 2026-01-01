|Engine
|348 cc
The 350X Silver Black, is listed at ₹3.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 350X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 350X Silver Black is available in 3 colour options: Green Black, Silver Black, Silver Orange.
The 350X Silver Black is powered by a 348 cc engine.
In the 350X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC priced ₹2.94 Lakhs or the Zontes 350T priced between ₹2.75 Lakhs - 2.99 Lakhs.
The 350X Silver Black has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, USB Charging Port and Display.