hamburger icon
350XPriceMileageSpecifications
Zontes 350X Front Right View
1/10
Zontes 350X Left Side View
2/10
Zontes 350X Rear Left View
3/10
Zontes 350X Front Left View
4/10
Zontes 350X Headlight
5/10
Zontes 350X Engine
View all Images
6/10

Zontes 350X Silver Black

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Zontes 350X Key Specs
Engine348 cc
View all 350X specs and features

350X Silver Black

350X Silver Black Prices

The 350X Silver Black, is listed at ₹3.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

350X Silver Black Mileage

All variants of the 350X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

350X Silver Black Colours

The 350X Silver Black is available in 3 colour options: Green Black, Silver Black, Silver Orange.

350X Silver Black Engine and Transmission

The 350X Silver Black is powered by a 348 cc engine.

350X Silver Black vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 350X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC priced ₹2.94 Lakhs or the Zontes 350T priced between ₹2.75 Lakhs - 2.99 Lakhs.

350X Silver Black Specs & Features

The 350X Silver Black has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, USB Charging Port and Display.

Zontes 350X Silver Black Price

350X Silver Black

₹3.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
26,920
Insurance
17,140
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,43,060
EMI@7,374/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Zontes 350X Silver Black Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Length
2055 mm
Ground Clearance
152 mm
Wheelbase
1380 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Height
1390 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
795 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
150 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
39.33 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
62 mm
Max Torque
32.8 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, liquid cooling, engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
1
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
84.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Inverted Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monoshock

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco and Sport
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Zontes 350X Silver Black EMI
EMI6,636 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,08,754
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,08,754
Interest Amount
89,426
Payable Amount
3,98,180

Zontes 350X other Variants

350X Black and Green

₹3.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
26,920
Insurance
17,140
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,43,060
EMI@7,374/mo
Add to Compare
Close

350X Silver and Orange

₹3.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
26,920
Insurance
17,140
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,43,060
EMI@7,374/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Zontes 350X Alternatives

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.94 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
350XvsScrambler 400 XC
Zontes 350T

Zontes 350T

2.75 - 2.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
350Xvs350T
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

3.06 - 3.37 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
350XvsHimalayan 450
KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

3.26 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
350Xvs390 Adventure X
KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 250 Adventure

2.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
350Xvs250 Adventure

Popular Sports Tourer Bikes

BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

35.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
K 1600 GTL Price in Delhi
Ducati Multistrada V2

Ducati Multistrada V2

18.88 - 21.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Multistrada V2 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Honda NT1100

Honda NT1100

1.7 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Hunter 450

Royal Enfield Hunter 450

2.6 - 2.75 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

11.01 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
V-Strom 800 DE Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Tourer Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Zontes Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Zontes Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details