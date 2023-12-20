Yamaha R3 on road price in Phagwara starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 on road price in Phagwara starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Phagwara for best offers. Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Phagwara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Phagwara, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Phagwara and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Phagwara. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs