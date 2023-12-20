Yamaha R3 on road price in Pen starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 on road price in Pen starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Pen for best offers. Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Pen includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Pen, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Pen and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Pen. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs