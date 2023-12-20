Yamaha R3 on road price in Koriya starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 on road price in Koriya starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Koriya for best offers. Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Koriya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Koriya, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Koriya and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Koriya. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs