Yamaha R3 on road price in Jodhpur starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Jodhpur for best offers.
Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Jodhpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Jodhpur, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Jodhpur and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Jodhpur.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs
