Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha R3 on road price in Fatehpur starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 on road price in Fatehpur starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Fatehpur for best offers.
Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Fatehpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Fatehpur, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Fatehpur and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Fatehpur.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price