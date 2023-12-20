Yamaha R3 on road price in Contai starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 on road price in Contai starts from Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha R3 dealers and showrooms in Contai for best offers. Yamaha R3 on road price breakup in Contai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha R3 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-03 which starts at Rs. 4.6 Lakhs in Contai, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Contai and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Contai. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha R3 STD ₹ 4.65 Lakhs