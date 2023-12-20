Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Sirmaur starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Sirmaur starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Sirmaur for best offers. Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Sirmaur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Sirmaur, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Sirmaur and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Sirmaur. Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs