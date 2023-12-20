Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Rewa starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 on road price in Rewa starts from Rs. 4.60 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha MT-03 dealers and showrooms in Rewa for best offers.
Yamaha MT-03 on road price breakup in Rewa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha MT-03 is mainly compared to Yamaha R3 which starts at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs in Rewa, Aprilia RS 457 which starts at Rs. 4.25 Lakhs in Rewa and KTM RC 490 starting at Rs. 3.85 Lakhs in Rewa.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha MT-03 STD ₹ 4.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price