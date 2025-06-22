Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Krishna starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Krishna for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Krishna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Krishna, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Krishna and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Krishna.

Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs