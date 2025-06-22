Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Karad starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Karad for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Karad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Karad, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Karad and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Karad.

Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs