Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Bhavani starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Bhavani for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Bhavani includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Bhavani, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Bhavani and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Bhavani.

Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs