Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price in Agar Malwa starts from Rs. 1.61 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid dealers and showrooms in Agar Malwa for best offers. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid on road price breakup in Agar Malwa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is mainly compared to Yamaha FZ-X which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Agar Malwa, Yamaha FZS FI V4 which starts at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs in Agar Malwa and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Agar Malwa.

Variants On-Road Price Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid STD ₹ 1.61 Lakhs