TVS Jupiter 125 on road price in Patran starts from Rs. 99,700. The on road price for TVS Jupiter 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs in Patran. The lowest price model TVS Jupiter 125 on road price in Patran starts from Rs. 99,700. The on road price for TVS Jupiter 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.11 Lakhs in Patran. The lowest price model is TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy and the most priced model is TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect. Visit your nearest TVS Jupiter 125 dealers and showrooms in Patran for best offers. TVS Jupiter 125 on road price breakup in Patran includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the TVS Jupiter 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Patran, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Patran and Evolet Raptor starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Patran. Variants On-Road Price TVS Jupiter 125 Drum Alloy ₹ 99,700 TVS Jupiter 125 Disc ₹ 1.04 Lakhs TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect ₹ 1.11 Lakhs