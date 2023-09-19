Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 on road price in Jagdalpur starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs.
The on road price for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.01 Lakhs in Jagdalpur.
The lowest price model is Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP BS6 and the most priced model is Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6.
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 on road price breakup in Jagdalpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Jagdalpur, Yamaha XSR155 which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Jagdalpur and Bajaj Pulsar N250 starting at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs in Jagdalpur.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP BS6 ₹ 2.02 Lakhs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 ₹ 2.01 Lakhs
