Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 On Road Price in Amreli

1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs*
Gixxer SF 250 Price in Amreli

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 on road price in Amreli starts from Rs. 2.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.05 Lakhs in Amreli. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Moto GP BS6₹ 2.08 Lakhs
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6₹ 2.05 Lakhs
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Variant Wise Price List in Amreli

Moto GP BS6
₹2.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,81,019
RTO
12,448
Insurance
10,546
Accessories Charges
3,600
On-Road Price in Amreli
2,07,613
BS6
₹2.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249 cc
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 News

The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
19 Sept 2023
The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.
2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?
24 Jun 2023
The design of both motorcycles is very different.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?
20 May 2023
The Gixxer is significantly more powerful than the KTM RC 125.
KTM RC 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Price, specs and features compared
11 Feb 2023
Pak Suzuki had to implement a series of temporary shutdowns during the current year, along with other automakers in Pakistan.
Suzuki Motor plans to take full control of Pakistan Suzuki, delist its shares
20 Oct 2023
View all
 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 News

