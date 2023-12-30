Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Wanaparthy starts from Rs. 1.39 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Wanaparthy starts from Rs. 1.39 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Wanaparthy for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Wanaparthy includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.39 Lakhs