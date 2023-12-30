Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Solan starts from Rs. 1.35 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Solan starts from Rs. 1.35 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Solan for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Solan includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.35 Lakhs