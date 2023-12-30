Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Sidhi starts from Rs. 1.35 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Sidhi starts from Rs. 1.35 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Sidhi for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Sidhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.35 Lakhs