Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Palamu starts from Rs. 1.35 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Palamu starts from Rs. 1.35 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Palamu for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Palamu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.35 Lakhs