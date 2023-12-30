Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Kolhapur starts from Rs. 1.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Kolhapur starts from Rs. 1.40 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Kolhapur for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Kolhapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.40 Lakhs