Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Kekri starts from Rs. 1.34 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer on road price in Kekri starts from Rs. 1.34 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Suzuki Gixxer dealers and showrooms in Kekri for best offers. Suzuki Gixxer on road price breakup in Kekri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Suzuki Gixxer BS6 ₹ 1.34 Lakhs