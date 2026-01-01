|Engine
|249 cc
The Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD, is listed at ₹2.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD is available in 1 colour option: Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red.
The Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD is powered by a 249 cc engine.
In the Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Dominar 250 priced ₹1.77 Lakhs or the KTM 250 Duke priced ₹2.14 Lakhs.
The Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD has Mobile Application, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.