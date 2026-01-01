hamburger icon
Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Front Left View
1/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Left View
2/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Brand Name View
3/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Disc View
4/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Engine View
5/10
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Front Tyre View
6/10

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD

2.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Key Specs
Engine249 cc
View all Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel specs and features

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD Prices

The Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD, is listed at ₹2.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD Mileage

All variants of the Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD Colours

The Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD is available in 1 colour option: Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red.

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD Engine and Transmission

The Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD is powered by a 249 cc engine.

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Dominar 250 priced ₹1.77 Lakhs or the KTM 250 Duke priced ₹2.14 Lakhs.

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD Specs & Features

The Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD has Mobile Application, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD Price

Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD

₹2.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,16,500
RTO
17,320
Insurance
6,170
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,39,990
EMI@5,158/mo
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
150 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Engine Type
Singel Cylinder, Oil Cooled SOHC
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Max Torque
22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Gear Box
6 Speed
Displacement
249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel STD EMI
EMI4,642 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,15,991
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,15,991
Interest Amount
62,558
Payable Amount
2,78,549

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel Alternatives

Bajaj Dominar 250

Bajaj Dominar 250

1.77 LakhsEx-Showroom
Gixxer SF 250 Flex FuelvsDominar 250
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.14 LakhsEx-Showroom
Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuelvs250 Duke
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.9 - 2.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
Gixxer SF 250 Flex FuelvsGixxer SF 250
KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200

2.15 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Gixxer SF 250 Flex FuelvsRC 200
Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

2.19 LakhsEx-Showroom
Gixxer SF 250 Flex FuelvsCB300R

view all specs and features

