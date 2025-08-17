Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.65 Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.65 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport's top variant is 5.2kWh. Read MoreRead Less