Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Front Left View
JUST LAUNCHED

OLA ELECTRIC S1 Pro Sport

₹1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 Pro Sport Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 91.6 kmph

S1 Pro Sport: 141.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 175.85 km

S1 Pro Sport: 281.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.5 hrs

S1 Pro Sport: 6.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.34 kwh

S1 Pro Sport: 4.0 - 5.2 kwh

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Visual Comparison

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma
Front Left View
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Alternatives

Oben Rorr EZ Sigma

1.27 - 1.37 Lakhs
VLF Tennis 1500

1.29 Lakhs
UPCOMING

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450x

1.49 - 1.79 Lakhs
Birla XL

1.52 Lakhs
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Variants

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.65
2 Variants Available
S1 Pro Sport 4kWh₹1.5 Lakhs*
13 kW
128 kmph
242 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
Reverse Assist
S1 Pro Sport 5.2kWh₹1.65 Lakhs*
13 kW
141 kmph
320 km
Battery Capacity: 5.2 kWh
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Single Channel
Reverse Assist
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Images

1 images
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Specifications and Features

Max Power5.5 kW
Battery Capacity4-5.2 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range242-320
Charging Time6 Hours
Max Speed141 kmph
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport comparison with similar bikes

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma
VLF Tennis 1500
Maruthisan MS 3.0
Ather Energy 450x
Birla XL
Okinawa Okhi90
Komaki Venice
Simple Energy One
River Indie
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.27 Lakhs*
₹1.29 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.52 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.04 Lakhs*
₹1.66 Lakhs*
₹1.43 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.5
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.8
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
10 Reviews
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
2 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
4-8 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Range
320 km
Range
175 km
Range
150 km
Range
140-160 km
Range
161 km
Range
120 km
Range
160 km
Range
300 km
Range
248 km
Range
161 km
Motor Power
5.5 kW
Motor Power
7.5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
6400 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3800 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
8.5 kW
Motor Power
6700 W
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
239 kg
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
137 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
OLA Experience Centre, Adchini
290-284, 15Th A Cross Rd, Yelahanka Satellite Town, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110017
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Dilshad Garden
#12, Netaji Subhash Marg, Daryaganj, Delhi 110095
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Gujranwala Town
K-1/6, Main Rajpuri Road, Opposite Sector 5 Dwarka, Uttam Nagar, Delhi 110009
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Najafgarh
D-10, Satguru Ram Singh Road, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase Ii, Mayapuri, Delhi 110043
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Bhajanpura
Khasra # 429 & 430, Jaitpur Road, Block B, Molar Band Extension, Badarpur, Delhi 110053
+91 - 8033113311
OLA Experience Centre, Daryaganj
A-2 Block, 100 Feet Road, Virendar Nagar, Block B, Sant Nagar, Delhi 110002
+91 - 8033113311
See All Ola Electric Dealers in Delhi

Popular Ola Electric Bikes

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport EMI

Select Variant:
4kWh
13 kW | 128 kmph | 242 km
₹ 1.5 Lakhs*
4kWh
13 kW | 128 kmph | 242 km
₹1.5 Lakhs*
5.2kWh
13 kW | 141 kmph | 320 km
₹1.65 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2430.65/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Scooters Bikes
Scooters Under 2 Lakhs

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport FAQs

Which is the top variant of Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport?

The top variant of Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport is the 5.2kWh.

What are the key specifications of the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport?

The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 242-320, it has a charging time of 6 Hours and a battery capacity of 4-5.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport have, and what is the price range?

The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 4kWh is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 5.2kWh is priced at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport?

The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 4-5.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 242-320 on a single charge.

How long does it take to charge the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport?

The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport has a charging time of 6 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

