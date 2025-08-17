Category Average: 91.6 kmph
S1 Pro Sport: 141.0 kmph
Category Average: 175.85 km
S1 Pro Sport: 281.0 km
Category Average: 4.5 hrs
S1 Pro Sport: 6.0 hrs
Category Average: 3.34 kwh
S1 Pro Sport: 4.0 - 5.2 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|5.5 kW
|Battery Capacity
|4-5.2 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|242-320
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|Max Speed
|141 kmph
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.27 Lakhs*
₹1.29 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.52 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.04 Lakhs*
₹1.66 Lakhs*
₹1.43 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
10 Reviews
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
2 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
4-8 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Range
320 km
Range
175 km
Range
150 km
Range
140-160 km
Range
161 km
Range
120 km
Range
160 km
Range
300 km
Range
248 km
Range
161 km
Motor Power
5.5 kW
Motor Power
7.5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
6400 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3800 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
8.5 kW
Motor Power
6700 W
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
239 kg
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
137 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy Wheels
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
The top variant of Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport is the 5.2kWh.
The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 242-320, it has a charging time of 6 Hours and a battery capacity of 4-5.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 4kWh is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 5.2kWh is priced at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 4-5.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 242-320 on a single charge.
The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport has a charging time of 6 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.
