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OKINAWA PraisePro Mileage

₹84,443*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1712
4.3
3
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Okinawa PraisePro Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 2.08 kWh offers a range of 81 km.
Battery CapacityRange
2.08 kWh81 km

Okinawa PraisePro Variants Wise Mileage

Okinawa PraisePro price starts at ₹ 84,443 .
1 Variant Available
PraisePro STD
81 km Range (Company Claimed)
2.5 kW
56 kmph
₹84,443*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Okinawa PraisePro Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999
Range: 85-95 km
Check OffersMagnus Neo RangePraiseProvsMagnus Neo
Zelio Xmen 2.0

Zelio Xmen 2.0

69,499 - 91,500
Range: 55-100 km
Check OffersXmen 2.0 RangePraiseProvsXmen 2.0
Raftaar Cruzer R1

Raftaar Cruzer R1

84,500
Range: 100 km
Check OffersCruzer R1 RangePraiseProvsCruzer R1
UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01

Ather Energy EL01

99,000 Onwards
 
Alert Me When Launched EL01 DetailsView upcoming Bikes
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

58,100 - 1.1 Lakhs
Range: 54-134 km
Check OffersAccelero X-Pro RangePraiseProvsAccelero X-Pro
Lectrix LXS 2.0

Lectrix LXS 2.0

84,999
Range: 98 km
Check OffersLXS 2.0 RangePraiseProvsLXS 2.0

Okinawa PraisePro Visual Comparison

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Okinawa PraisePro User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

My 3-Year Experience with Okinawa Praise Pro
The Praise Pro caught my eye with its sharp, sporty design and LED lights—it definitely looks more premium than many in this price range. It offers all the essential features: digital speedometer, reverse mode, Eco/Sport/Turbo modes, anti-theft alarm, and a USB charger. No fancy touchscreen or app like Ola or Ather, but I haven’t really missed those. The removable lithium-ion battery is easy to charge at home, taking around 3–4 hours. I get 80–90 km in Eco mode, which is ideal for daily city rides. Turbo mode gives good pickup but drains the battery faster.
By: Yashvi Nilesh Shah (Jul 21, 2025)
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