Latest Updates on KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S has been unveiled globally, showcasing the pinnacle of adventure touring. Equipped with a powerful V-Twin LC8 engine, this superbike produces a robust 158 bhp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque, designed for those who crave performance on and off the road. A standout feature of this model is the available bi-directional quickshifter and WP semi-active suspension, enhancing the riding experience. In terms of aesthetics, the 1290 Super Adventure S boasts a striking design featuring a full fairing, split LED headlamps, and alloy wheels. The bike is available in two appealing colours for 2023, including a bold orange with black and another variant in orange with grey.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Price

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S has a premium price tag of ₹22.74 lakh (ex-showroom). This price point reflects the bike's engineering and performance and presents the rider with a cutting-edge experience in high-performance touring motorcycles.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Launch Date

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S made its global debut in January 2023. It was launched in the Indian market a year later, becoming the second most expensive offering from the Austrian brand after the 1390 Super Duke R.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Variants

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is the only variant available from the ADV's range and it is priced at ₹22.74 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant offers all the essential features and performance aspects crucial for an adventure motorcycle, including advanced riding technologies. It features WP-sourced semi-active suspension components and rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Design

The design of the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is a marriage of style and functionality. With a height-adjustable seat ranging from 849 mm to 869 mm, it provides a comfortable fit for riders of varying heights. The illuminated switches and specialised Mitas Terra Force-R tyres enhance both visibility and grip, crucial for off-road adventures. At the front, the split LED headlamp commands attention and offers practicality, significantly larger than other models in the KTM lineup. The bike further features split seats and a dual-barrel exhaust.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Features

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S features a sophisticated 7-inch TFT screen equipped with turn-by-turn navigation functionality, which integrates seamlessly with the KTMConnect App. The seating arrangement is crafted for long trips, providing a comfortable and supportive posture even during extended journeys. Ride modes, advanced WP semi-active suspension settings, ABS configurations, and adaptive cruise control further underline the motorcycle's capability to adapt to the rider’s preferences.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is 17.54 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the design of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S. Equipped with a radar-based adaptive cruise control system, this feature allows the rider to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles on the road. Additionally, the refined ABS settings contribute to excellent braking performance under various conditions, enhancing the overall safety profile of the motorcycle.