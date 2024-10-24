1290 Super Adventure SPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Latest Update

Latest News:

KTM 1390 Super Duke R and 1290 Super Adventure S India bookings open
Auto recap, May 22: Tata Altroz facelift launched, Kawasaki Versys-X 300 launched and more

Latest Updates on KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S has been unveiled globally, showcasing the pinnacle of adventure touring. Equipped with a powerful V-Twin LC8 engine, this superbike produces a robust 158 bhp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque, designed for those who crave performance on and off the road. A standout feature of this model is the available bi-directional quickshifter and WP semi-active suspension, enhancing the riding experience. In terms of aesthetics, the 1290 Super Adventure S boasts a striking design featuring a full fairing, split LED headlamps, and alloy wheels. The bike is available in two appealing colours for 2023, including a bold orange with black and another variant in orange with grey.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Price

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S has a premium price tag of 22.74 lakh (ex-showroom). This price point reflects the bike's engineering and performance and presents the rider with a cutting-edge experience in high-performance touring motorcycles. 

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Launch Date

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S made its global debut in January 2023. It was launched in the Indian market a year later, becoming the second most expensive offering from the Austrian brand after the 1390 Super Duke R. 

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Variants

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is the only variant available from the ADV's range and it is priced at 22.74 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant offers all the essential features and performance aspects crucial for an adventure motorcycle, including advanced riding technologies. It features WP-sourced semi-active suspension components and rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels. 

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Design

The design of the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is a marriage of style and functionality. With a height-adjustable seat ranging from 849 mm to 869 mm, it provides a comfortable fit for riders of varying heights. The illuminated switches and specialised Mitas Terra Force-R tyres enhance both visibility and grip, crucial for off-road adventures. At the front, the split LED headlamp commands attention and offers practicality, significantly larger than other models in the KTM lineup. The bike further features split seats and a dual-barrel exhaust. 

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Features

The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S features a sophisticated 7-inch TFT screen equipped with turn-by-turn navigation functionality, which integrates seamlessly with the KTMConnect App. The seating arrangement is crafted for long trips, providing a comfortable and supportive posture even during extended journeys. Ride modes, advanced WP semi-active suspension settings, ABS configurations, and adaptive cruise control further underline the motorcycle's capability to adapt to the rider’s preferences.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is 17.54 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style. 

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the design of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S. Equipped with a radar-based adaptive cruise control system, this feature allows the rider to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles on the road. Additionally, the refined ABS settings contribute to excellent braking performance under various conditions, enhancing the overall safety profile of the motorcycle.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Variants
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S price starts at ₹ 22.74 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
1290 Super Adventure S STD₹22.74 Lakhs*
1301 cc
230 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Images

15 images
View All 1290 Super Adventure S Images

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Colours

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Orange

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Specifications and Features

Max Power160.43 PS
Body TypeOff Road Bikes
Max Torque138 Nm
Mileage17.5 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1301 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed230 kmph
View all 1290 Super Adventure S specs and features

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S comparison with similar bikes

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S
BMW R 1300 GS
Aprilia Tuareg 660
₹22.74 Lakhs*
₹20.95 Lakhs*
₹18.85 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.2
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
Power
160.43 PS
Power
147 PS
Power
80.21 PS
Torque
138 Nm
Torque
149 Nm
Torque
70 Nm
Engine
1301 cc
Engine
1300 cc
Engine
659 cc
Kerb Weight
250 kg
Kerb Weight
237 kg
Kerb Weight
204 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy/Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Off Road Bikes
Currently viewing1290 Super Adventure S vs R 1300 GS1290 Super Adventure S vs Tuareg 660
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

