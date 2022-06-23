Kawasaki W175 on road price in Gorakhpur starts from Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki W175 on road price in Gorakhpur starts from Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki W175 dealers and showrooms in Gorakhpur for best offers. Kawasaki W175 on road price breakup in Gorakhpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki W175 W175 STD ₹ 1.75 Lakhs