The Hurrricane is Joy e-bike’s naked street bike that is made in India for Indian streets.



Joy e-bike Hurricane Launch Date:



The Joy e-bike Hurricane was introduced to India in April, 2021.



Joy e-bike Hurricane Price:



The Joy e-bike Hurricane comes in only one variant and is priced at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs ex-showroom, Delhi.



Joy e-bike Hurricane Design:



As a street bike, the Hurricane has a mean and intimidating stance. Sharp lines and slight curves surround the e-bike, giving it a modern look. The Hurricane comes in black while a few parts of the bike are painted in a contrasting red colour. A tubular frame painted in red is exposed on either side. Sliders are attached to the frame on either side as well to prevent damage in the case of a fall.



Joy e-bike Hurricane Dimension:



The weight of this bike is not revealed by the company. It should however, weigh around 115 to 120 kilograms. Owing to the street-bike design with narrow handlebar, the Hurricane should be able to manoeuvre well in traffic conditions. The suspension and braking systems are given priority to make the ride smooth, comfortable and safe.



Joy e-bike Hurricane Features:



The instrument cluster is fully digital while the lighting system is full-LED. The 10-amp smart charger has safety features against short-circuit, high temperature and voltage fluctuations. IoT (Internet of Things) is an intelligent feature employed in the Hurricane to track the bike.



Joy e-bike Hurricane Engine and Performance:



A 72V, 66 Ah lithium-ion battery runs the powerful 5,000 watt BLDC motor on the Hurricane. The company claims that this bike has an effective climb angle of 18 degrees. The Joy e-bike Hurricane can hit a top speed of 90 kilometers an hour and haul a weight of 150 kilograms including the rider.



Joy e-bike Hurricane Mileage:



The battery can charge from 0 to 100 percent in 8 hours allowing the Hurricane to travel a distance of 80 kilometers in one full charge. The running cost of this bike is low at just 40 paise per kilometer.



Joy e-bike Hurricane Rivals:



The Joy e-bike Hurricane will compete against Ultraviolette F77, Emflux One, Hop Oxo, Orxa Mantis, Cyborg Yoda and Srivaru Motors Prana. Other noteworthy rivals to the Joy e-bike Hurricane are Tork T6X, Tork Kratos, One Electric Motorcycles Kridn, Hero Electric AE-47 E-bike, Revolt RV400, EeVe Tesoro, Oben Rorr, Atumobile Atum Version 1.0, Komaki Ranger, Komaki M-5, Komaki MX3, Komaki XGT Classic, Odysse Electric Evoqis, Kabira Mobility KM 4000, Kabira Mobility KM 3000, Earth Energy EV Evolve Z, Earth Energy EV Evolve R, Cyborg Bob-e, Tunwal TZ 3.3 and PURE EV eTryst 350.