Indian 2025 Challenger Front Right View

INDIAN 2025 Challenger

₹36.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
2025 Challenger Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1834.0 cc

2025 Challenger: 1768.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.78 kmpl

2025 Challenger: 18 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 114.42 ps

2025 Challenger: 122.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 170.0 kmph

2025 Challenger: 185.0 kmph

Indian 2025 Challenger Latest Update

Indian 2025 Challenger Price:

Indian 2025 Challenger is priced at Rs. 36.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian 2025 Challenger?

The Indian 2025 Challenger is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the Indian 2025 Challenger colour options?

Indian 2025 Challenger comes in one colour options: Black.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian 2025 Challenger?

Indian 2025 Challenger comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1768 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian 2025 Challenger?

Indian 2025 Challenger rivals are Indian Challenger, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, Indian Challenger Dark Horse, BMW R 18 Transcontinental, Indian Springfield, Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024].

What is the mileage of Indian 2025 Challenger?

Indian 2025 Challenger comes with a mileage of 18 kmpl (Company claimed).

Indian 2025 Challenger Variants

Indian 2025 Challenger price starts at ₹ 36.12 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
2025 Challenger STD₹36.12 Lakhs*
1768 cc
185 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
Indian 2025 Challenger Images

1 images
Indian 2025 Challenger Colours

Indian 2025 Challenger is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Black

Indian 2025 Challenger Specifications and Features

Max Power122.5 PS @ 5500 rpm
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque178 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Mileage18 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1768 cc
Max Speed185 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Indian 2025 Challenger comparison with similar bikes

Indian 2025 Challenger
Indian Challenger
Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Indian Challenger Dark Horse
BMW R 18 Transcontinental
Indian Springfield
Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024]
Harley-Davidson Road Glide
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
Indian Chieftain Limited
BMW K 1600 GTL
₹36.12 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
₹32.3 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
₹32.5 Lakhs*
₹32.73 Lakhs*
₹41.79 Lakhs*
₹42.3 Lakhs*
₹37.11 Lakhs*
₹34.26 Lakhs*
₹33.33 Lakhs*
Power
122.5 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
108.77 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
91.09 PS
Power
-
Power
93.8 PS
Power
93.8 PS
Power
-
Power
-
Power
160.4 PS
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
175 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
158 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
158 Nm
Torque
175 Nm
Torque
181.4 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1769 cc
Engine
1923 cc
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1802 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
1923 cc
Engine
1834 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
377 kg
Kerb Weight
368 kg
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
427 kg
Kerb Weight
376 kg
Kerb Weight
387 kg
Kerb Weight
387 kg
Kerb Weight
366 kg
Kerb Weight
373 kg
Kerb Weight
358 kg
Length
2501 mm
Length
2500.7 mm
Length
2410 mm
Length
-
Length
2640 mm
Length
2583 mm
Length
2430 mm
Length
2410 mm
Length
2503 mm
Length
2506 mm
Length
2489 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Dual Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
