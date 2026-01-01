hamburger icon
Honda SP 125 Front Left View
1/22
Honda SP 125 Front Right View
2/22
Honda SP 125 Front View
3/22
Honda SP 125 Left View
4/22
Honda SP 125 Rear Right View
5/22
Honda SP 125 Rear View
6/22

Honda SP 125 STD

4.1 out of 5
1.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda SP 125 Key Specs
Engine123.94 cc
View all SP 125 specs and features

SP 125 STD

SP 125 STD Prices

The SP 125 STD, is listed at ₹1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SP 125 STD Mileage

All variants of the SP 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SP 125 STD Colours

The SP 125 STD is available in 5 colour options: Black, Pearl Siren Blue, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic.

SP 125 STD Engine and Transmission

The SP 125 STD is powered by a 123.94 cc engine.

SP 125 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SP 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB125 Hornet priced ₹1.03 Lakhs or the Honda Shine priced between ₹80.85 Thousands - 86.21 Thousands.

SP 125 STD Specs & Features

The SP 125 STD has Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Honda SP 125 STD Price

SP 125 STD

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
87,878
RTO
7,530
Insurance
6,431
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,01,839
EMI@2,189/mo
Close

Honda SP 125 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
2027 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Height
1091 mm
Kerb Weight
116 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
785 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
100 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
50.0 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Voice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco Indicator
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.2 Inch, TFT Display

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Honda SP 125 STD Offers
Bring Home Honda SP 125 : Low ROI Starting from 6....
Applicable on sp12525-year-anniversary-edition & 2 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
Honda SP 125 STD EMI
EMI1,970 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
91,655
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
91,655
Interest Amount
26,546
Payable Amount
1,18,201

Honda SP 125 other Variants

SP 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition

₹1.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
94,069
RTO
8,026
Insurance
6,508
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,603
EMI@2,334/mo
Close

SP 125 DLX

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,465
RTO
8,137
Insurance
6,526
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,10,128
EMI@2,367/mo
View breakup

view all specs and features

