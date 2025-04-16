In 2026 Hero Super Splendor XTEC or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power and torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Super Splendor XTEC vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Super splendor xtec
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 84,448
|₹ 89,748
|Mileage
|69 kmpl
|63 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.7 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|10.84 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS