What is the on-road price of Honda Shine 125 in Madurai? The on-road price of Honda Shine 125 Disc in Madurai is Rs. 1.03 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 in Madurai? The RTO charges for Honda Shine 125 Disc in Madurai amount to Rs. 7,139, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Madurai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Shine 125 in Madurai is Rs. 1,959.