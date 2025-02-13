HT Auto
2025 Honda Shine 125: Here's A Roundup Of The Key Updates Offered On The Commuter

2025 Honda Shine 125: Here's a roundup of the key updates offered on the commuter

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Feb 2025, 19:28 PM
With new colours, wider rear tyre, an updated engine and new tech updates, the 2025 Honda Shine 125 is now better equipped to rival similar motorbikes
2025 Honda Shine 125
The Honda Shine 125 has been one of the popular choices in the commuter two-wheeler segment for buyers.
The Honda Shine 125 has been one of the popular choices in the commuter two-wheeler segment for buyers.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the updated Honda Shine 125 which is now OBD-2B compliant and comes with several new features. Despite retaining its familiar design, the 2025 Shine 125 gets notable upgrades aimed at enhancing performance, convenience, and appeal. Here are five key highlights of the new Shine 125.

1 OBD-2B-compliant engine

The biggest update in the 2025 Honda Shine 125 is its OBD-2B-compliant engine. The bike continues to use a 123.94 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled motor, producing 10.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The upgrade ensures that the Shine 125 meets the latest emission norms while maintaining its signature fuel efficiency and reliability.

2 Features

For the first time, the Shine 125 gets a fully digital instrument console, enhancing its modern appeal. The display provides essential information, including real-time fuel efficiency indicator, distance-to-empty, service due indicator, gear position indicator and eco indicator. These features make the Shine 125 more practical and rider-friendly in daily use. 

Additionally, catering to modern commuting needs, Honda has added a USB Type-C charging port allowing riders to charge their smartphones on the go. This feature adds a layer of convenience, especially for those who rely on navigation or stay connected during long rides.

3 Start Stop system

Honda has equipped the Shine 125 with an Idle Start/Stop system, which helps improve fuel efficiency by automatically switching off the engine during prolonged idling (e.g., at traffic signals). This system can be particularly useful in city traffic conditions, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

4 WIder rear tyre

The 2025 Shine 125 now comes with a 90 mm wider rear tyre, which enhances road grip and stability. This help improve riding comfort in addition to the visual appeal of the two-wheeler. This upgrade also improves overall handling making the Shine 125 more confidence-inspiring on different road conditions

5 Pricing, variants and competition

The 2025 Honda Shine 125 is priced starting at 84,493 for the drum variant and at 89,245 (both ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc variant. It continues to be a strong contender in the 125cc commuter segment, competing with models like the Hero Glamour 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125 and Hero Super Splendor.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2025, 19:28 PM IST
honda shine 125

