Ola Roadster X vs Honda Shine 125: EV or ICE? Which way suits you

The electric two wheeler market has long been dominated by the electric scooters. But now, Ola Electric aims to stir things up. The electric two wheeler maker recently launched the Ola Roadster series of electric bikes. It comes as the first electric bike from the EV maker as well as one of the most affordable electric motorcycles in the country.

The Ola Roadster X, while competing with models like the Revolt RV1, aims to take on established players in the internal combustion engine segment. Specifically in the entry level segment. Interestingly, recently the Honda Shine 125 also saw an update. Here’s how the Ola Roadster X competes with the Honda Shine 125.

Ola Roadster X vs Honda Shine 125: Price

While the Ola Roadster X was available at an introductory price range of ₹75,000 - ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), it has now been increased to ₹90,000 - ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) post-February 11. Ola Roadster X gets three different battery pack options - 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh.

The base variant was earlier priced at ₹75,000 (ex-showroom) but now, it gets a price tag of ₹90,000 (ex-showroom). The mid variant is powered by a 3.5 kWh battery pack and is priced ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant is powered by a 4.5 kWh battery pack and is priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2025 Honda Shine 125 meanwhile, is priced starting at ₹84,493 for the drum variant and at ₹89,245 (both ex-showroom, Delhi) for the disc variant.

Ola Roadster X vs Honda Shine 125: Specs

The Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle comes with three distinct battery packs paired with a 7 kW electric motor. The base variant has a top speed of 105 kmph and comes with a claimed range of 117 km on a single charge. The mid variant can reach a top speed of 117 kmph, while the top-end variant reaches a designed top speed of 124 kmph. Both these variants promise ranges of 159 km and 200 km, respectively, on a full charge.

The Honda Shine 125 now gets a OBD-2B-compliant engine. The bike continues to use a 123.94 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled motor, producing 10.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

