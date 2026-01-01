The QC3 STD, is priced at ₹1.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The QC3 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The QC3 STD is available in 3 colour options: Matt Photon Gray Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Shallow Blue And Pearl Siren Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the QC3 STD include the Ather Energy Konarc priced between ₹1.02 Lakhs - 1.45 Lakhs and the Simple Energy Wave priced between ₹1.1 Lakhs - 1.9 Lakhs.
The QC3 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Charging at Home, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Kill Switch and Daytime Running Lamps.