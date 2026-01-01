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QC3PriceRangeSpecifications
Honda QC3 Front Right View
1/5
Honda QC3 Right View
2/5
Honda QC3
3/5
Honda QC3
4/5
Honda QC3
5/5

Honda QC3 STD

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1.40 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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QC3 STD

QC3 STD Prices

The QC3 STD, is priced at ₹1.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

QC3 STD Range

The QC3 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

QC3 STD Colours

The QC3 STD is available in 3 colour options: Matt Photon Gray Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Shallow Blue And Pearl Siren Blue.

QC3 STD Battery & Range

QC3 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the QC3 STD include the Ather Energy Konarc priced between ₹1.02 Lakhs - 1.45 Lakhs and the Simple Energy Wave priced between ₹1.1 Lakhs - 1.9 Lakhs.

QC3 STD Specs & Features

The QC3 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Charging at Home, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Kill Switch and Daytime Running Lamps.

Honda QC3 STD Price

QC3 STD

₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,35,000
Insurance
4,556
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,556
EMI@3,000/mo
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Honda QC3 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-12 inch,Rear 12 inch
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
145 km

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual shock absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
32 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Roadsync
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
TFT 5 Inch

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 40 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Honda QC3 STD EMI
EMI2,700 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,25,600
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,25,600
Interest Amount
36,378
Payable Amount
1,61,978

Honda QC3 Alternatives

Ather Energy Konarc

Ather Energy Konarc

1.02 - 1.45 Lakhs
QC3vsKonarc
Simple Energy Wave

Simple Energy Wave

1.1 - 1.9 Lakhs
+1
QC3vsWave
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
QC3vsEC-06
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
QC3vsOrbiter
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
+7
QC3vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.05 - 1.57 Lakhs
+12
QC3vsChetak

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