Honda CB350RS On Road Price in Alwar

2.36 - 2.38 Lakhs*
Alwar
CB350RS Price in Alwar

Honda CB350RS on road price in Alwar starts from Rs. 2.36 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda CB350RS top variant goes up to Rs. 2.38 Lakhs in Alwar.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda CB350RS Mono Tone₹ 2.36 Lakhs
Honda CB350RS Dual Tone₹ 2.38 Lakhs
Honda CB350RS Variant Wise Price List in Alwar

Mono Tone
₹2.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
348.36 cc
1,96,000
RTO
29,415
Insurance
10,334
On-Road Price in Alwar
2,35,749
Dual Tone
₹2.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
348.36 cc
Honda CB350RS Alternatives

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Mavrick 440 Price in Alwar
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Classic 350 Price in Alwar
UPCOMING
Honda CB350 Cruiser

Honda CB350 Cruiser

2.3 Lakhs Onwards
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Hunter 350 Price in Alwar
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
Bullet 350 Price in Alwar
Jawa 42 Bobber

Jawa 42 Bobber

2.25 Lakhs Onwards
42 Bobber Price in Alwar

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda CB350RS News

Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details
2 Dec 2023
A look at the Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350.
Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition and CB350RS New Hue Edition launched. Check out what's new
10 Oct 2023
Honda CB350RS
Honda CB350 H'ness, CB350RS owners get option of 10-year extended warranty
22 Aug 2023
There is a Cafe Racer kit available for the H'ness CB350 as well as the CB350RS.
2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS launched: 5 things to know
11 Mar 2023
The CB350RS and H'ness CB350 are now OBD2 compliant. There are also new accessory kits on offer for both the motorcycles.
2023 Honda H'ness CB350 and CB350RS launched in India, are now OBD2 compliant
10 Mar 2023
Honda Videos

Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
