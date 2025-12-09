hamburger icon
Honda CB125 Hornet On Road Price in Allahabad

1.03 Lakhs
On-Road Price
Honda CB125 Hornet on road price in Allahabad starts from Rs. 1.29 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB125 Hornet dealers and showrooms in Allahabad for best offers. CB125 Hornet on road price breakup in Allahabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the CB125 Hornet is mainly compared to Honda SP 125 price in Allahabad (Rs. 87,878), Honda Shine price in Allahabad (Rs. 80,852) and Honda Shine 125 price in Allahabad (Rs. 80,852).
Honda CB125 Hornet STD ₹ 1.29 Lakhs

Honda CB125 Hornet Variant Wise Price List

CB125 Hornet STD

₹1.29 Lakhs On-Road Price
123.94 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,12,000
RTO
10,460
Insurance
6,745
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Allahabad)
1,29,205
EMI@2,777/mo
122 offers Available
Honda CB125 Hornet Alternatives

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465Ex-Showroom
SP 125 Price in Delhi
Honda Shine

Honda Shine

80,852 - 86,211Ex-Showroom
Shine Price in Delhi
Honda Shine 125

Honda Shine 125

80,852 - 85,211Ex-Showroom
Shine 125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Freedom Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.05 - 1.12 LakhsEx-Showroom
Pulsar 150 Price in Delhi
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315Ex-Showroom
Splendor Plus XTEC Price in Delhi

Honda CB125 Hornet User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
24 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
13
5 ratingrating star
11
User Reviews

The sound of this bike is very good
This bike is excellent; it feels very comfortable and has many features for the price. I really liked this bike and I would recommend it to everyone in the future.
By: suraj (Dec 9, 2025)
Perfect Companion for City Rides
It’s an amazing bike with a lot of first-in-segment features. The price is very affordable, and the looks are simply outstanding.
By: Siddharth (Sept 16, 2025)
Excellent for looking
The Honda CB125 Hornet is available in four stylish colour options – Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red, Pearl Siren Blue with Athletic Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow. The bike looks awesome, comes with a good price point, and offers attractive new features.
By: Anil Kumar (Sept 8, 2025)
Best bike under 1 Lakh
Good-looking bike under ₹1 lakh with stylish design and a comfortable seat. The mirrors could be better, but the bike's color is excellent.
By: Sandeep kumar (Jul 26, 2025)
