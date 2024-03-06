HT Auto
1.3 - 1.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Araria
Xtreme 160R Price in Araria

Hero Xtreme 160R on road price in Araria starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 160R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.33 Lakhs in Araria. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc₹ 1.33 Lakhs
...Read More

Hero Xtreme 160R Variant Wise Price List in Araria

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Single Disc
₹1.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
163 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,790
RTO
10,979
Insurance
8,884
On-Road Price in Araria
1,29,653
Double Disc
₹1.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
163 cc
Hero Xtreme 160R Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

1.05 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.31 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.46 Lakhs
Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Hero Xtreme 160R News

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has received an update recently, revising its competition against rivals like TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Comparison
6 Mar 2024
Both motorcycles have an aggressive naked streetfighter design.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Which motorcycle should you buy?
21 Jun 2023
The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is here with a four-valve engine, oil cooling, revised styling and more features
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V first ride review: Thoughtful upgrades, big impression
19 Jun 2023
The design of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has started to show its age.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Which 160 cc motorcycle should you buy?
19 Jun 2023
Both motorcycles have an aggressive-muscular design.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Which 160 cc motorcycle should you buy?
18 Jun 2023
Hero Xtreme 160R Videos

The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
29 Jul 2020
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
