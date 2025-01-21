What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Thiruvarur? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Thiruvarur is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Thiruvarur? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Thiruvarur amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Thiruvarur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Thiruvarur is Rs. 4,177.