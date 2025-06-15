Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Pala starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 250R dealers and showrooms in Pala for best offers. Hero Xtreme 250R on road price breakup in Pala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 250R is mainly compared to Suzuki Gixxer 250 which starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs in Pala, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 which starts at Rs. 2.07 Lakhs in Pala and TVS Retron starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Pala.

Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 250R STD ₹ 2.06 Lakhs