What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Kalyan? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Kalyan is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Kalyan? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Kalyan amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Kalyan? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Kalyan is Rs. 4,177.