What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Gudivada? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Gudivada is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Gudivada? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Gudivada amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Gudivada? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Gudivada is Rs. 4,177.