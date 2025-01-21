Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Gudivada starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Gudivada starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 250R dealers and showrooms in Gudivada for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 250R on road price breakup in Gudivada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 250R is mainly compared to Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 which starts at Rs. 2.07 Lakhs in Gudivada, Honda NX200 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Gudivada and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Gudivada.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 250R STD ₹ 2.06 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price