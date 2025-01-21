Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Dehradun starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Dehradun starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 250R dealers and showrooms in Dehradun for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 250R on road price breakup in Dehradun includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 250R is mainly compared to Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 which starts at Rs. 2.07 Lakhs in Dehradun, Keeway K300 SF which starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs in Dehradun and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Dehradun.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 250R STD ₹ 2.06 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price