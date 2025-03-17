Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Bhatapara starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Hero Xtreme 250R dealers and showrooms in Bhatapara for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 250R on road price breakup in Bhatapara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 250R is mainly compared to Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 which starts at Rs. 2.07 Lakhs in Bhatapara, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid which starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs in Bhatapara and KTM 125 Duke 2025 starting at Rs. 1.75 Lakhs in Bhatapara.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 250R STD ₹ 2.06 Lakhs
