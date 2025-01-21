What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Ankleshwar? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Ankleshwar is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Ankleshwar? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Ankleshwar amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Ankleshwar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Ankleshwar is Rs. 4,177.