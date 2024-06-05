Hero Xoom on road price in Mandya starts from Rs. 93,440.
The on road price for Hero Xoom top variant goes up to Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Mandya.
The lowest price model is Hero
Visit your nearest
Hero Xoom dealers and showrooms in Mandya for best offers.
Hero Xoom on road price breakup in Mandya includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xoom is mainly compared to Deltic M Plus which starts at Rs. 65,490 in Mandya, Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,684 in Mandya and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Mandya.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xoom LX ₹ 93,440 Hero Xoom VX ₹ 97,720 Hero Xoom ZX ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Hero Xoom Combat Edition ₹ 1.03 Lakhs
